Widower angry woman who hit, killed his wife won't go to jail

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County man told Channel 2 Action News he is angry about the punishment a judge gave to the driver who ran over and killed his wife.

    Tiffany Hayes left the Gwinnett County courthouse surrounded by family and covered with an umbrella.

    "I am truly sorry that this accident ended in the loss of your loved one," Hayes said.

    Hayes wept after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle for the June 2016 death of Georgette Stovall in Snellville.

    The victim's loved ones were angered by a plea bargain that left the defendant with a sentence of ten years probation, but no jail time.

