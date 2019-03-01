ATLANTA - Rainy morning repeat: We're starting off another morning with rain moving through metro Atlanta -- and there's more showers expected this weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said everyone should pack an umbrella this morning because slow-moving downpours will soak many areas in north Georgia.
The morning commute will be wet across the area. After this afternoon, the rain and possible storms will return for this weekend.
"Some of that rain will be heavy, with a chance of storms," Monahan said.
After the rain moves out, you can expect to see a dramatic drop in temperatures next week.
Monahan said it's the coldest air we've felt in more than a month.
