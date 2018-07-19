ATLANTA - Scattered showers and storms could impact your afternoon and continue into the weekend.
“We’ll head back into a typical summertime pattern with scattered storms developing this afternoon and highs topping out near 90 degrees,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.
Dewpoints are already running in the low 70s and the air is muggy, Walls said.
While a few strong storms are possible Thursday afternoon, the better opportunity for stronger storms will be Friday.
An approaching cold front will ramp up rain chances Saturday. Showers will be on and off during the morning and afternoon.
“I don’t anticipate a washout but there could be some downpours for Stuff the Bus,” Walls said. “That front passes through, and Sunday will be slightly drier.”
