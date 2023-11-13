Why doctors say now is the time to get vaccinated ahead of the holidays

ATLANTA — Now less than two weeks from Thanksgiving, we are entering the time where you will be around more family members and friends, meaning sickness may spread.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer spoke with a doctor for Channel Action News This Morning, who says we are all in a window to get some protection from viruses like COVID-19 and the flu.

Dr. Saju Mathew with Piedmont Healthcare is seeing an increase in patients testing positive for COVID-19. But at the same time, people are tired of testing and getting shots. Dr Mathew did an informal survey in the last two weeks and discovered that 91% of his patients have refused the new COVID-19 vaccine for various reasons, including previous infections.

Many people have already been infected twice.

“What the vaccine does is if you are exposed, and if you do get infected, it decreases your risk of severe disease, being hospitalized and dying. and that’s really the take-home message of all vaccines,” Mathew said.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is spreading the message this winter that there are vaccines for three major respiratory viruses, including flu, COVID and RSV.

You can find a specific vaccine near you by clicking here.

This year, for the first time, COVID-19 vaccines include an option that’s not based on the MRNA technology.

Dr. Mathew says, “It’s called the Nova Vax vaccine. It’s an upgraded vaccine, just like the mRNA vaccines, and it’s available at most pharmacies. Some studies are actually showing that it might have fewer side effects than the mRNA vaccines like pain at the injection site fever or chills 48 hours after you get the vaccine.”

Check with your doctor about the right plan for you. The CDC recommends the updated COVID-19 vaccine for everyone six months and up. It takes about two weeks for full protection.

For any vaccine, like the flu shot, it takes about two weeks for full protection.

