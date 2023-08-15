Why the case against Trump in Georgia is going to be different that the other against him

ATLANTA — The case against former President Donald Trump here in Georgia is going to look different than the others he is facing.

The scope of it is much bigger with 19 defendants and 41 charges. And the access is different.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

From the first appearances to the trial, the public will likely to be able to see everything that goes on in a courtroom here with their own eyes.

“It will give people unprecedented access into the courtroom in a trial like this,” said former DeKalb County District Attorney Robert James told Channel 2′s Justin Gray.

The other big difference, James said, is RICO, charging Trump and 18 others as being part of “a criminal organization.”

“There’s nothing unusual about this indictment, you know, if you’re talking to a Georgia prosecutor,” James said.

TRENDING STORIES

It’s something that in federal courts or even other states is associated with the mob -- organized crime.

But Georgia’s RICO law is a regular legal tool of prosecutors. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has used the statue in cases like the YSL gang trial.

“This is the 11th RICO indictment. We followed the same process. We look at the facts. We look at the law and we bring charges,” Willis said.

James said where the federal and New York charges are more narrow, this Georgia case is meant to tell the full story of the alleged crimes.

“When you’re setting out individual acts in an indictment, it doesn’t really give you the ability to tell the story. You’re just saying, you know, Donald Trump did X, Donald Trump did Y, Donald Trump did Z. But when you have a RICO indictment, you have Donald Trump, 18 other individuals, and you’re telling the full story, right?” James said.

While prosecuting the case as RICO allows Willis to more easily tell the full story of this alleged criminal conspiracy, former prosecutors also say it could make getting a conviction more complicated than in the other criminal cases.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group