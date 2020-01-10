Whoops: Suspected tire shop burglar gets stuck under pile of tires, calls 911 for help

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a suspected burglar had to 911 call for help after he got stuck under a pile of tires at a Bartow County store police say he broke into.
Nathaniel King, 30, was trapped in the Cartersville shop Sunday with no way to get out.
Police said King broke through the rear door of the tire shop. Right on the other side? A towering rack of tires about to greet him.
“As the suspect made entry, as he came inside the business, the tires fell on top of him trapping him inside,” said Micheal Bettikofer, with the Cartersville Police Department.
Buried under many pounds of rubber, police said the man was in a desperate situation.
The business was closed, no one was around, so he called 911.
911 call:
Operator: Bartow County 911. What’s the address of your emergency?
Suspect: I’m in Cartersville ... Cartersville, Georgia.
Operator: Where are you at? Hello?
Suspect: Help me!
Operator: OK, where are you, sir?
Suspect: I’m in a tire shop in Cartersville.
Operator: OK, can you tell exactly what is wrong?
Operator: Sir can you hear me?
Suspect: I think the tire rack is going to kill me.
Sparing no time, a police officer answered the call, to find the suspect's unusual predicament, under pressure.
“He observed the suspect underneath the tires yelling for help. The officer was eventually able to make entry to that business and get the tires off him and get him out," Bettikofer said.
Officials said he told the officer that he was being chased and made entry into the business to get away from whoever was chasing him.
Officials said they have no evidence the man was being chased.
The suspect wasn’t hurt and remains in the county jail on criminal trespass charges.
© 2020 © 2020 Cox Media Group