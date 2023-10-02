Who wants to be a billionaire? Powerball jackpot tops $1.04B for tonight’s drawing

ATLANTA — The lottery frenzy continues Monday with the Powerball jackpot up to to $1.04 billion for tonight’s drawing.
No one won the top prize in Saturday’s drawing, marking the 32nd consecutive drawing that the jackpot has rolled over. Monday’s jackpot is now the fourth-largest jackpot in the lottery’s history.
The next set of winning numbers will be drawn live on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
There are two options if you win the big prize: a cash value option of $478.2 million or a one immediate payment followed by an annual payment over 29 years that increase each year.
Georgia is one of 11 states that allows lottery winners who win more than $250,000 to remain anonymous.
Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.
Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a Social Security card.
