Whitfield County deputies shoot, kill dog while serving felony warrant

While serving a felony warrant at a Dalton, Georgia home on Friday night, Whitfield County deputies were involved in a shooting incident.

The incident occurred on Waring Road when deputies were confronted by two aggressive dogs, that the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office said charged at them as they approached the residence.

In response, the sheriff’s office said deputies discharged their firearms, resulting in the death of one of the dogs.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the individual named in the felony warrant, and further details about the exact location on Waring Road were not shared.

“As with any firearm discharge or use of force, we have begun an internal investigation into this shooting and are using all of our resources to identify the facts of what happened this evening,” the sheriff’s office said. “We will release more information when we are able to do so.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group