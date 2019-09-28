0 Where to find pumpkin patches near metro Atlanta

Think about what goes into selecting just the right pumpkin. Is the flattened side really a problem? Is it too big or too small? Is it the right color? All of these pressing issues can be solved with having choices—and lots of pumpkins. One of the best ways to pick the perfect pumpkin is to visit a pumpkin patch and find the right one for your pie or jack-a-lantern.

Here are some of our favorite pumpkin patches near Atlanta.

Burt's Pumpkin Farm

The history of Burt's Farm starts in the 1800s when South Carolinian John Crane relocated to Georgia and bought property in Dawsonville. Fast forward several generations later, Johnny and Kathy Burt began selling pumpkins in 1972. The farm has expanded so much since its early days, with the family growing and selling about 50 to 70 acres worth of pumpkins per year. Burt's Farm has more than 20 varieties of pumpkins along with winter squash and ornamental corn. They also sell shampoo, conditioner, body wash and skincare products made from its butternut squash juice. But the main attractions are pumpkins and a hayride around the farm. There are 10 tractors and wagons that take visitors on a two-mile journey around the farm and end at the top of a mountain with a great view of Amicalola Falls. Along the way, listen to a story told by Autumn and Gory, one-of-a-kind animated pumpkins.

September and October: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; November: Saturday and Sunday only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 5 Burts Pumpkin Farm Road, Dawsonville. 706-265-3701, shopburtsfarm.com.

Uncle Shuck's Corn Maze

There's a lot more than pumpkins at Uncle Shuck's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch. Kids of all ages will not only run to walk through the corn maze but families can also enjoy the haunted trail, goat walk and even shoot the corn cannon.

September: Friday 4-10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; October: Sunday through Thursday.: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (Halloween: open until 6 p.m.); November: Friday: 4-10 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Prices vary for each activity. 125 Bannister Road, Dawsonville. 770-772-6223, uncleshucks.com.

Jaemor Farms

Jaemor Farms may one of the best-known local farms—and pumpkin patches—thanks to their television advertising. It has 500 acres of land under production (almost 80 of which are pumpkins) and sells its produce, along with jellies, jams and other foods. There is plenty to do in the fall. For starters, there is the corn maze and a mini-maze for those whose children are too small for the big maze. The mini-maze takes about 15 minutes to navigate, and there's a fortune game to play inside as well. In addition, there are hayrides, apple cannons (five shots per person), petting zoo, farm slides (60 feet down a hill), pumpkin trains, duck races and farm skee-ball.

Pumpkin Patch Sept. 21 through Oct. 27. Corn maze: Sept. 14-Nov. 3. Various hours. Pumpkin patch: $4; Pumpkin patch and corn maze: $14. 5340 Cornelia Highway, Alto. 770-869-3999, jaemorfarms.

Mitcham Farm

Thirty-five miles east of downtown Atlanta is Colonel Cob's Corn Maze at Mitcham Farm. Go and pick your own pumpkin—or simply buy one at the stand—or get lost in the seven-acre corn maze. For little ones, there is a mini corn maze. Don't forget the hayrides, visits with farm animals, cow train, giant jump pad, corn cannon, inflatable cow jumper, pony and helicopter rides and a mechanical bull.

Sept. 21-Nov. 3. Friday 5:30-10 p.m., Saturday noon-10 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m. General Admission: $12, special attractions prices will vary. (The stand at the Pumpkin Patch and Farm is free.) 797 W. Macedonia Church Road, Oxford. 770-855-1530, mitchamfarm.com.

Cooper Creek Farm

Cooper Creek Farm is a little more than an hour away from Atlanta, and there is plenty to do after you've picked out your pumpkin. There's a corn maze, wagon hayride, pony rides, gem mining, pig races, honey bee barn, barn loft slide, duck races and cows to milk. September and October: Various times; Starting at $10.28. 1514 Reeves Station Road, Calhoun.706-280-5592, coppercreekfarm.com.

Christ United Methodist Church

Christ United Methodist Church offers a day of fun—and lots of pumpkins. There will be more than 3,000 pumpkins for sale in the Pumpkin Patch, along with pony and train rides, jumpy houses, carnival rides, Mother Goose storytelling and food trucks.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5. Free entry with a nominal fee for rides. 1340 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 404-317-2090, christchurchumc.org.

Sleepy Hollow Farm

Sleepy Hollow Farm has been a family tradition since 1971, and today it's a 60-acre farm about 30 minutes outside Atlanta. Bring the family and take a tractor ride; explore the corn maze, pet the farm animals, and enjoy the Escape Woods game adventure, Stranger Things Tours and a nighttime corn maze.

Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (last ticket sold 5 p.m.); Tuesday-Friday 2-6 p.m.; closed Monday. Sept. 21-Nov. 3. General admission: $12. Access to the pumpkin patch requires only a general admission ticket. Additional activities additional. 628 Sleepy Hollow Road Powder Springs. 77-880-8846, sleepyhollowtrees.com.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.