Where is he? Child rapist mistakenly released from prison still on streets

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Right now, there is a manhunt underway to find a convicted child rapist who the Georgia Department of Corrections mistakenly released from prison.
Tony Munoz-Mendez got out last Friday. He was serving three life sentences for raping and molesting a 7-year-old girl in Gwinnett County.
When Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas tried to follow up Tuesday, corrections officials sent him a short email saying "review of the circumstances is ongoing" and they had no information to provide.
Thomas spoke with the man who prosecuted the Munoz-Mendez case. He called the guardians of the victim as soon as he heard.
"When I called her, she hadn't been told he'd been released yet. She was shocked," prosecutor John Warr said. "I don't have any reason to suspect he would contact the victim. It wasn't his child."
Warr said if anyone deserved life in prison for this type of crime, it would be Munoz-Mendez.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact GDC officials at 478-992-5111 or by email at gdc.ciu@gdc.ga.gov.
