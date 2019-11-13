ATLANTA - When should kids be allowed to use cell phones at school?
That's a question school leaders around the country have been trying to answer for years. Now, Marietta's superintendent wants to know what's the best option.
On Tuesday, the Marietta school board voted on its 2020 legislative priorities and discussed possible changes to the cellphone policy.
"I feel we have a moral responsibility to have at least a conversation on how cellphones may impact both a classroom and also a child," Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said.
Rivera said texting can pose a distraction to a student. There is also a concern about the potential harm social media can bring to students.
Any new policy would take months to put in place.
