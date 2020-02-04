What was that? Loud explosion heard across parts of Georgia

ATLANTA — Some people heard a super loud sound on Super Bowl Sunday.
Channel 2 Action News spoke to officials with authorities in Walton County who said they received several phone calls Sunday night about a sonic boom-like sound.
The loud explosion sound rattled peoples’ windows in the area around 8:50 p.m.
People in Jackson and Gwinnett counties reported hearing the loud noise.
The timing of the boom also coincided with the Halftime Show at the Super Bowl.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News that they searched the area but couldn’t find anything.
We're making calls and working to learn what caused the booms
