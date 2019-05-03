  • WET WEEKEND: Isolated strong, severe storms possible

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Some big changes are coming to north Georgia -- and they could put a damper on your weekend. 

    The storm system that has brought tornadoes, flooding and severe weather to the Midwest is now making its way into Georgia. But it has weakened.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas in metro Atlanta will see isolated showers beginning Friday morning. But the threat of isolated strong-to-severe storms comes later this weekend.

    High temperatures will be in the low 80s through the weekend and into next week.

