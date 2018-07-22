Wet pattern will dictate the upcoming work week

Rain Chances are running a bit lower on Sunday but a wet pattern brewing will keep this coming week soggy.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says an area of low pressure to our north will dictate the weather this coming week. As it increases to the south, it will be increasing our rain changes dramatically into the work week.
Walls will show us how long the wet pattern will last and how it will impact temperatures, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
