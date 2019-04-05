Wet morning commute for Friday as rain showers move through area

Grab the umbrellas and be prepared for a wet ending to your work week.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says rain showers are moving across the metro area Friday morning.
The showers began late Thursday night and are expected to last throughout the morning commute.
We'll be tracking when you can expect the rain to move through your neighborhood and its impact on traffic, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
Wet weather out there this morning with some more showers developing back to the west... see you at 430am on @WSBtv! pic.twitter.com/Y3PY2DMqTQ— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) April 5, 2019
