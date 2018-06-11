Wendy's, other businesses have savage reaction to the IHOb name change

When the pancake restaurant formerly known as IHOP announced it was changing its name to International House of Burgers this morning, the reaction on Twitter was swift and brutal.
Wendy's had a particularly savage burn for the breakfast chain, which is launching a new line of burgers to coincide with the (temporary) name change. Other businesses quickly chimed in with some pretty hilarious burns of their own.
Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018
Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better.
Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard.— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018
We’re as serious about pancakes as @IHOb is about burgers https://t.co/IQ7J2TX47T— Red Robin (@redrobinburgers) June 11, 2018
We do make some pretty delicious Crispers and Waffles but we didn't change our name to Waffle's.— Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 11, 2018
As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}