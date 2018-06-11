  • Wendy's, other businesses have savage reaction to the IHOb name change

    When the pancake restaurant formerly known as IHOP announced it was changing its name to International House of Burgers this morning, the reaction on Twitter was swift and brutal. 

    Wendy's had a particularly savage burn for the breakfast chain, which is launching a new line of burgers to coincide with the (temporary) name change. Other businesses quickly chimed in with some pretty hilarious burns of their own. 

