  • Weekend Weather: More rain, storms possible for the next several days

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - If you're making weekend outdoor plans -- plan on having an umbrella within arms reach. 

    After days of afternoon rain and pop-up thunderstorms, more are on the way for the next several days. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Friday will be mostly dry but storms will be possible this weekend. 

    Summer starts Friday right before noon and Monahan said it'll be hot this weekend. 

    High temperatures will be around 90 degrees.

