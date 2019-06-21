ATLANTA - If you're making weekend outdoor plans -- plan on having an umbrella within arms reach.
After days of afternoon rain and pop-up thunderstorms, more are on the way for the next several days.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Friday will be mostly dry but storms will be possible this weekend.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts]
We're using advanced weather technology to show you the areas that could see rain and storms this weekend, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Summer starts Friday right before noon and Monahan said it'll be hot this weekend.
High temperatures will be around 90 degrees.
Summer starts at 11:54am this morning. Right on cue, I’ve got lots of heat to tell you about over the next few days!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 21, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}