  • Weather repeat: Rain, storms possible again later today

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A day after some areas saw strong storms and heavy rain -- there's a chance more people can see the same today. 

    Areas saw downed trees and power lines Monday afternoon. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said that there is another chance that strong storms could develop later today.

    Temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s.

    The chance for rain sticks around for the rest of the week, and increases into the weekend. 

