ATLANTA - A day after some areas saw strong storms and heavy rain -- there's a chance more people can see the same today.
Areas saw downed trees and power lines Monday afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said that there is another chance that strong storms could develop later today.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said that there is another chance that strong storms could develop later today.
Temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s.
The chance for rain sticks around for the rest of the week, and increases into the weekend.
Some clouds this morning, but Stormtracker 2HD is forecast to stay fairly dry for the morning commute. The afternoon is a different story. I'll be updating those rain chances for you every ten minutes on Ch. 2 Action News This Morning. pic.twitter.com/Qhs4YDxZB4— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) August 20, 2019
