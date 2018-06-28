  • Watermain break creates geyser in neighborhood

    By: Lori Wilson

    BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - DeKalb County Watershed has stopped a geyser that happened on a residential street Thursday morning. 

    Water shot about 50 feet into the air for hours on Georgian Terrace Place in Brookhaven.     
    Neighbors said it took four hours for watershed to respond. 

    Neighbors said they first called watershed to report the issue around 6 a.m. They called Channel 2 Action News after they had waited for county workers and had gotten no response. 

    "I think it’s disgraceful. I don't understand why it would take three and a half hours to show up and my neighbors yards are flooding," said neighbor Janice Phillips.

