  • Water main break shoots water into the air in Buckhead

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A water main break has water shooting into the air on Northside Parkway in Buckhead.

    The break is at East Beechwood Drive near Nancy Creek. 

    Video from NewsChopper 2 shows the water shooting more than 80 feet into the air. 

    We're working to learn the impact to traffic in the area for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

