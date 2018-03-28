Water main break shoots water into the air in Buckhead

ATLANTA - A water main break has water shooting into the air on Northside Parkway in Buckhead.
The break is at East Beechwood Drive near Nancy Creek.
Video from NewsChopper 2 shows the water shooting more than 80 feet into the air.
We're working to learn the impact to traffic in the area for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
