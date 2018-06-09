Water leak in northwest Atlanta resolved, officials confirm

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned the final repairs at a treatment plant in northwest Atlanta are underway.
Crews were working to fix a leak for several days. Atlanta Watershed Management originally discovered the leak at a treatment facility Sunday, May 27.
Channel 2 Action News learned that a failed joint on 36-inch pipe near the Hemphill Steam Pumping Station on 14th Street caused the leak.
Crews fixed the final broken valve on Friday, and repairs on the pipe are expected to wrap before Monday.
Atlanta Watershed Management released the following update Saturday:
The last valve isolation was successfully completed yesterday evening and the leak is now resolved.
The area is currently being excavated so the repairs on the 36-inch pipe can begin today and last throughout the weekend as scheduled.
