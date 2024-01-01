WATCH: Soldier surprises her parents in tearful reunion during Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — A Georgia family thought they were just being honored during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Instead, they got a special reunion.

Chick-fil-A invited James Perry for a special presentation for his time as an operator for the company. As he and his wife stood on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium sideline, they watched a video message from their daughter Capt. Shalesa Perry.

The presentation didn’t end there. When the couple turned around, they were shocked to see their daughter was there in person. The Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl shared video of their tearful reunion as Capt. Perry’s mother ran into her arms.

Her father meanwhile waited his turn and had a dance moment with his daughter. What made the surprise even better was it was his birthday.

