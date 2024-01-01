WATCH: Soldier surprises her parents in tearful reunion during Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — A Georgia family thought they were just being honored during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Instead, they got a special reunion.
Chick-fil-A invited James Perry for a special presentation for his time as an operator for the company. As he and his wife stood on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium sideline, they watched a video message from their daughter Capt. Shalesa Perry.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The presentation didn’t end there. When the couple turned around, they were shocked to see their daughter was there in person. The Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl shared video of their tearful reunion as Capt. Perry’s mother ran into her arms.
Her father meanwhile waited his turn and had a dance moment with his daughter. What made the surprise even better was it was his birthday.
TRENDING STORIES
- PHOTOS: Notable metro Atlanta restaurants that closed in 2023
- PHOTOS: Atlanta welcomes 2024 with party at Live! at the Battery
- Atlanta rings in the new year at first-ever ‘Peach Fest’
IN OTHER NEWS
©2023 Cox Media Group