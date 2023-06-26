WATCH: Quavo, Offset reunite for Takeoff tribute at BET Awards

ATLANTA — In a touching moment Sunday night, Migos rappers Quavo and Offset reunited for the first time in over a year to pay tribute to their family member and fellow rapper Takeoff.

The rappers, who split as a group in 2021, performed a tribute to Takeoff for the 2023 BET Awards. Quavo and Offset energized the crowd with the group’s breakout hit “Bad & Boujee” as images of Takeoff and lasers flashed brightly in the background.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, attended a private party at a bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1 when gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling.

Police said Takeoff was “an innocent bystander” when he was shot after an argument broke out An autopsy revealed that Takeoff was shot in the head and back and the medical examiner declared his death a homicide.

Police later arrested Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, who has been indicted on a murder charge.

All three members of Migos all grew up in the same household in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and went on to become rap superstars.

Since Takeoff’s death, Quavo and Offset have honored to him at memorial services, award shows and other special tributes, but Sunday marked the first nationally televised reunion.

