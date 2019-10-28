  • Watch out for fog! Dense fog advisory now in effect for most of north Georgia

    ATLANTA - Drivers will want to give themselves extra time this morning as they make their commute to work and school.

    Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a dense fog advisory is now in effect for most of north Georgia until 10 a.m. 

    The visibility is currently less than a quarter of a mile and many of Channel 2 Action News traffic cameras are covered in fog. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking when the fog is expected to clear and Triple Team Traffic will guide you through the foggy spots, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

