Watch out for fog! Dense fog advisory now in effect for most of north Georgia

ATLANTA - Drivers will want to give themselves extra time this morning as they make their commute to work and school.
Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a dense fog advisory is now in effect for most of north Georgia until 10 a.m.
The visibility is currently less than a quarter of a mile and many of Channel 2 Action News traffic cameras are covered in fog.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking when the fog is expected to clear and Triple Team Traffic will guide you through the foggy spots, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
JUST IN: Dense fog advisory expanded to include most of north Georgia now -- there will be areas with visibility less than a quarter mile.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 28, 2019
Leave extra time, use low beams, and leave plenty of distance between you and the car in fornt of you! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/dErRqXahcf
