WATCH: Check out one of Jovita Moore's first appearances on WSB-TV

ATLANTA - 20 years ago this week, a young Jovita Moore first graced the WSB-TV screen. Moore got her start with Channel 2 on April 21, 1998, serving as a full-time reporter when Monica Kaufman and John Pruitt anchored primetime.
Fast-forward to today and Moore has moved up the ranks and into the anchor chair as one of Atlanta's favorite news personalities as co-anchor of Channel 2 Action News at 5, 6 and 11!
Check out video from her first week on the job, above.
