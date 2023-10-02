WATCH: Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship gets Truist Park crowd going at Braves game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves got the best kickstart at one of this weekend’s final games of the regular season.

Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship brought his energy you see every day on Channel 2 Action News to Saturday night’s game against the Nationals.

The Braves welcomed Fred on the field to give out the signature “Let’s play ball” call. He must have the magic touch as Atlanta won the game 5-3 for their only win over the weekend.

“They told me you did the best job this season. Because I accept all compliments now, thank you,” Fred joked with Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer on Monday during Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

While the Braves didn’t win the weekend series against the Nationals, the team added a few more history-breaking moments.

On Saturday, Ronald Acuña Jr. broke Otis Nixon’s Braves modern-era franchise record for stolen bases in a single season with 73. In the same game, Spencer Strider set a new modern-era franchise record with 277 strikeouts in a season, a record previously held by Hall of Famer John Smoltz.

On Sunday, the Braves came close to setting a new record for most home runs in a season by the same team. Marcell Ozuna’s home run in the ninth tied the record set by the 2019 Minnesota Twins.

While they didn’t break the team home run record, the Braves finished the regular season with a MLB record .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves are now waiting to see who they will face in the National League Division Series. Atlanta will get the winner of the Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins wild card series.

