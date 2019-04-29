0 WARNING: GBI chemists flooded with vaping liquids seized from teen overdoses

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is targeting dangerous and illegal vaping liquids.

The drugs have sent dozens of high school students to hospitals including in Forsyth, Pickens and Spalding counties.

Chemists said they have tested hundreds of vaping compounds sent in by law enforcements agencies.

They're liquids used in vaping pens -- and some of them can be extremely unpredictable and dangerous.

“What we've noticed is an influx of synthetic drugs showing in vapes," GBI’s Nelly Miles said.

The chemists at the GBI lab scramble to keep up with testing vaping liquids seized in metro Atlanta and across the state.

“We have tested a thousand in the past year," GBI’s Joe Karpf said.

Many test positive for THC, but many also contain synthetic cannabinoids. Those are blamed for a rash of student overdose cases in Pickens County.

More than a dozen teenagers have been rushed to the hospital after vaping in school.

Authorities seized hundreds of vaping products from local stores and made arrests.

“What we are finding in the lab, is not what is on the containers, when they are buying them,” Karpf said.

A GBI crime lab chemist told Channel 2’s Tom Regan the illicit drugs in vaping liquids is virtually the same found in plant material spayed with synthetic cannabinoids -- a deadly threat Channel 2 Action News first exposed over a decade ago.

“It's now being delivered in electronic cigarettes,” the chemist said.

“We’re talking serious stuff, yeah,” parent Hope Haney said.

Haney said her teenage son overdosed vaping an additive containing synthetic drugs.

“Kids are seizing, passing out, high heart rates,” Haney said.

“What we also see is that they're marketing a lot to children, which is a huge concern for us,” Miles said.

The GBI said the new synthetic drug vapes are illegal to sell, a schedule one narcotic.

The challenge is identifying them and getting them off the streets.

