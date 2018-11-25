WARNING: Dense fog could cause dangerous conditions for holiday travelers

ATLANTA - Dense fog developing across north Georgia Saturday night could affect holiday travelers through Sunday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says the threat will spread into the Metro in the overnight hours and continue through the morning.
Walls says the majority will clear by 9am. Dense fog is fog that reduces visibility less than ¼ mile.
Walls advises drivers who are traveling tonight through Carrolton, LaGrange and the north Georgia and North Carolina mountains be extra cautious.
We're tracking just how bad visibility will get, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.
