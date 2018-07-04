ATLANTA - Happy Fourth of July!
Make sure you have your umbrella on hand as a quick moving downpour can't be ruled out for Wednesday afternoon.
Around noon, temperatures will soar into the 80s. Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls said it will be breezy at times, with wind gusts up to 20 mph as the wind picks up out of the east.
By 5 p.m., high temperatures will be topping out near 90 degrees, though heat indices will make it feel more like the upper 90s in spots.
A few showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon. Walls said the chance for rain is 30-percent.
Walls encourages people with outdoor plans to have an indoor plan in mind in case they hear thunder. She said if you can hear thunder, then you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.
We'll have your fireworks forecast on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon (typical summer), but overall, great, HOT weather to be outdoors and enjoy the holiday. I'm updating the FIREWORKS forecast ahead on Ch. 2 Action News at Noon. See you then. pic.twitter.com/3jR3CM8L5T— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) July 4, 2018
