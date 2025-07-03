Warm, dry evenings for holiday fireworks

A fairly quiet weather pattern as we head into our holiday weekend.

If you are planning to get out to any of the fireworks displays Thursday, it is looking nice and dry for the night.

Heading into the Fourth of July, we will begin the morning with sunshine. The afternoon will have a few isolated storms, but they should not rain out any plans.

By the time fireworks are underway in the evening, it looks to be pretty nice. Temperatures will be warm through the evening, around 90 degrees at 7 p.m. and then cooling off to the 80s as the sun sets.

Severe Weather Team 2 will continue to track when we will see more showers and storms on Channel 2 Action News.

