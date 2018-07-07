Warehouse catches fire in DeKalb County, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb firefighters are on the scene of a warehouse fire at 4360 Northeast Expressway.
Fire officials said firefighters encountered barrels of an unknown substance burning inside Magnolia Advanced Materials.
The fire is categorized as two-alarm. No injuries have been reported at this time.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will have the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}