Warehouse catches fire in DeKalb County, officials say

    By: Christian Jennings

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb firefighters are on the scene of a warehouse fire at 4360 Northeast Expressway.

    Fire officials said firefighters encountered barrels of an unknown substance burning inside Magnolia Advanced Materials.

    The fire is categorized as two-alarm. No injuries have been reported at this time.

