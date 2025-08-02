Wanted suspect led deputies on high-speed chase across state lines

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase, according to deputies.

Lashawn Alexander, who had a felony warrant from Fulton County, was recently pulled over by Dep. Manson. During the stop, deputies discovered his outstanding warrant and asked him to get out of the car.

Instead of complying, authorities said Alexander put the car in drive, leading to a chase that extended into Cleburne County, Ala. The chase ended near mile marker 206, where Alexander was arrested.

Upon his arrest, Haralson County authorities said they discovered a stolen gun and 13 pounds of marijuana. Deputies said the marijuana was already divided and packaged for sale, indicating intent to distribute.

Alexander is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude in Cleburne County. Once he’s extradited to Haralson County, he will face theft by receiving stolen property, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, along with several other charges.

