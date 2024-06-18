Traffic stop for broken headlight ends with arrests for stolen guns and more in middle GA

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A simple traffic stop for a broken headlight ended with the arrests of two men facing serious weapons charges.

On Sunday night, deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle for a headlight violation.

When deputies approached the car they smelled marijuana and saw open alcohol containers inside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After a search of the vehicle, deputies found two stolen guns, a sawed-off shotgun, and three other guns, along with ammunition and extra magazines.

The sheriff’s office said, “These fellas were just passing through, however, they are now residents of the Walton County Detention Center.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Sweeping assessment by GA officials will take a hard look at state's prison system

©2024 Cox Media Group