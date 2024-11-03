Monroe police offer $500 reward to anyone who can identify 2 people who stole Halloween decoration

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe police have offered a $500 reward for information leading to the identification of two people who stole a Halloween decoration.
The theft was caught on a doorbell camera.
The video shows two people approaching a chair that held a bowl of Halloween candy, stealing the decoration, then running away.
If you know who they are, police are asking you to call them at 770-267-7576.
