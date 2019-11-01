VOTE HERE: How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

WASHINGTON - Daylight saving time will end this weekend, but the fall tradition of setting our clocks back an hour could become a thing of the past if new proposed legislation is approved by Congress.
"This changing of the clocks back and forth, it makes no sense at all," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said.
Rubio sponsored the Sunshine Protection Act in the Senate, which has gotten bipartisan support with co-sponsors including Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington.
