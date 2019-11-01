  • VOTE HERE: How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - Daylight saving time will end this weekend, but the fall tradition of setting our clocks back an hour could become a thing of the past if new proposed legislation is approved by Congress.

    "This changing of the clocks back and forth, it makes no sense at all," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said.

    [VOTE IN OUR POLL HERE: What do you think about Daylight Saving Time?]

    Rubio sponsored the Sunshine Protection Act in the Senate, which has gotten bipartisan support with co-sponsors including Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington.

    Continue reading here.

    [READ: Daylight saving time 2019: When does it end; when do we turn the clocks back?]

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories