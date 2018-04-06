0 Volunteers set to pick up thousands of pounds of trash from local waterways

ATLANTA - This weekend hundreds of volunteers will come together to pick up thousands of pounds of trash from our local waterways.

The seventh annual Sweep the Hooch is Saturday and this past week, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper has been scouting locations where trash has been piling up for years.

Trash is piling up in and around the shores of Proctor Creek, which feeds into the Chattahoochee River.

“It always amazes me how much trash accumulates in the streams and the Chattahoochee River,” said Jason Ulseth, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

He's seen just about everything people can throw into our streams and rivers.

“We find things as big as couches and TVs that people throw from bridges, and we also find a lot of tires,” said Ulseth.

As Ulseth and Channel 2’s Craig Lucie walked around, they spotted plastic bags hanging from trees, cones, headphones and even cell phones mixed in with weathered rocks.

Now it’s time to clean it up.

Last year we had 730 volunteers get together, and we pulled out over 15 tons of trash from the river system,” said Ulseth.

For the seventh year in a row, the Sweep the Hooch program needs you -- our wildlife needs you.

“Just last week I saw a goose tangled in a plastic bag that died because it couldn’t free itself,” said Ulseth.

Proctor Creek is one of 40 plus locations and if you plan to help, bring your own boots, the Riverkeeper will supply gloves and it’s also to have a picker to get to hard to reach areas.

“You can walk and pick up trash, you can get in (a) canoe or kayak and paddle, or you can wade and pick up trash,” said Ulseth.

Since they started Sweep the Hooch in 2011, they have collected more than 41 tons of trash. If you would like to help Saturday, click here.

