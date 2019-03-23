  • Volunteers come together to clean up park for athletes with special needs

    By: Courtney Martinez

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Volunteers came together Saturday to help clean up a popular park that was vandalized a few weeks ago in Douglas County. 

    Channel 2 Action News reported on March 5 about the vandalism at Beulah Ruritan Park on McKown Road in Douglasville. The park is where many athletes with special needs play baseball.

    Baseball coach Philip Troglin said he was overwhelmed by the volunteers who showed up Saturday to get the park ready before baseball season.

    "God's got a way of turning something bad into something good. You know getting the community out,' Troglin said.

    The baseball coach told Channel 2's Berndt Petersen the vandals soiled the place with foul language, racial slurs and an anti-God message.

    Parents were concerned about their children seeing the graffiti. 

    "Special needs children already have enough to endure. But to have to endure something like this, also? It's wrong," said Michelle Morgan whose son, Mitchell, plays on the team. 

