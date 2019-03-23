Volunteers come together to clean up park for athletes with special needs

Baseball coach Philip Troglin said he was overwhelmed by the volunteers who showed up Saturday to get the park ready before baseball season.
"God's got a way of turning something bad into something good. You know getting the community out,' Troglin said.
TRENDING STORIES
- 2 teens charged with arson after fire destroys house, damages 8 others
- Wendy's employee arrested on job, accused of assaulting customer
- Mom says son's vaping overdose at school nearly killed him
The baseball coach told Channel 2's Berndt Petersen the vandals soiled the place with foul language, racial slurs and an anti-God message.
Parents were concerned about their children seeing the graffiti.
"Special needs children already have enough to endure. But to have to endure something like this, also? It's wrong," said Michelle Morgan whose son, Mitchell, plays on the team.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}