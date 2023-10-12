Vigils across Georgia focus on uniting communities and prayer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Across the metro area, there were multiple vigils in support of Israel.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was live Wednesday on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. at Emory University.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hundreds of college students gathered on campus, standing side by side in the rain.

Doudna asked the students what they do when their friends and family are in danger thousands of miles away.

“I think we’ve all been in a situation where we are too far away to do anything about it,” Michael Zuspan said. “I think all of us have experienced the futility of words.”

Morgan Ames is a senior at Emory and the granddaughter of a holocaust survivor.

“I think the only thing we can do is come together as a community,” Ames said.

Ames said the Jewish people are resilient.

“The Jewish people have an ancestry of resilience, but we also have a repeated pattern of suffering,” she added.

Another vigil at the Congregation of Tor Tamid in John’s Creek saw members of multiple faith groups and backgrounds supporting Israel after the weekend’s attacks.

“Too often through world history, we have stood alone. This time, it feels like the world is with us, the world is behind us and has our back,” said Rabbi Jordan Ottenstein.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I don’t think anyone has chosen a side tonight, but they’ve chosen to be human,” Zuspan said.

It was a welcome change after a weekend that showed some of the worst humanity has to offer as Georgians gathered for prayers of peace and safety.

“[I pray] first and foremost, that the innocent be spared all around. It doesn’t matter what you believe or what you look like,” Zuspan said “I think that’s it, a prayer for peace.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family confirms man with local ties missing following Israeli attack has been found dead The family had been trying to get a hold of Jonathan Rom since the attack Saturday. Today, they got the news no one ever wants to hear.

©2023 Cox Media Group