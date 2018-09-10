Video shows thieves back into gas station with truck

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - New video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows the moment thieves crashed through a Cobb County gas station early Sunday morning.
The surveillance video captured thieves backing their truck into a Texaco food mart early Sunday morning.
On Sunday afternoon, Channel 2's Michael Seiden stopped by the business on Florence Road in Powder Springs where the manager showed us the footage he gave police.
In the clip, you can see one of the suspects jump out of their truck and head straight for the counter where he took more than a dozen rolls of scratch-off lottery tickets.
"There are so many things they could’ve taken, but they took the lottery tickets." said Sunny Rishi, the owner of the gas station.
Despite their efforts, the thieves won't be cashing in, because no matter where they try to cash them, they'll come back as stolen
Investigators are now searching for a white Toyota Tundra. They're also hoping someone recognizes the man in the surveillance video before he strikes again.
A spokesperson for the Powder Springs Police Department told Seiden he expects his detectives to release new information Monday morning.
