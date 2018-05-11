Video shows intense moments leading up to teen murder suspect's arrest

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - New body camera video shows the moments before DeKalb County sheriff's deputies took a teenage murder suspect into custody.
Meshon Williams has been charged in the shooting death of 6-year-old Z’Mari Mitchell.
The video shows just how intense the minutes leading up to his arrest were.
DeKalb County deputies said after a chase, 17-year-old Williams jumped from a moving car then hid in some underbrush.That's when deputies moved in on the teen and threatened to send a dog in to drag him out.
The teen was eventually captured, and he made his first appearance from jail Friday morning.
Investigators said the teen shot into a home on Sweetgum Lane more than 30 times after a fight over something that was said online.
6-year-old Mitchell died in the hospital after a bullet hit him while he was playing inside Saturday.
Williams is now facing multiple charges including murder.
He is being held without bond until his next court appearance on June 5.
