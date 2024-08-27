Video shows driver smash into Georgia police car, sending glass flying

STATESBORO, Ga. — Police in Statesboro are sharing a dramatic video of a driver smashing into a police cruiser last weekend.

On Saturday, minutes before midnight, a Statesboro officer conducted a traffic stop on Veterans Memorial Parkway near Jones Mill Road.

While on the stop, a vehicle traveling in the same direction passed the patrol car and hit the patrol car’s driver-side front door, while the officer was sitting in the driver’s seat.

“But a few more inches and it would have been a different story,” Statesboro police said.

The driver who hit the patrol car pulled to the side of the roadway after the crash, police said.

Statesboro police shared the video of the crash on Facebook with a simple reminder: move over.

“This incident serves as a reminder of Georgia’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to change lanes if possible or slow down when passing an emergency vehicle with its lights flashing,” the department said.

The officer, whose identity was not released, was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

According to Statesboro police, the driver who hit the patrol car was not injured and was not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

