VIDEO: Roswell police officer receives final signoff after 30 years on the job

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, GA. — Retirement for anyone is a bittersweet time - but for one Roswell police officer, it’s especially so after serving his community for decades.

The Roswell Police Department posted video on Facebook of officer Jeff Sanders’ final signoff on Wednesday, after 28 years with the department.

“Thank you for your years of service; 30 years as a police officer, two years with the Rockdale sheriff’s department, 28 years with the Roswell Police Department... We appreciate you and good luck with your retirement,” dispatch said on the police radio.

The Roswell Police Department said he was a “pillar” of the community.

“There is hardly a portion of this department where Officer Sanders’ presence, experience, and wisdom has not been felt. Over his career, he served in the Traffic Unit, SWAT, Criminal Investigations Division, Uniform Patrol Division, and was a field training officer, a firearms instructor, and a general instructor. We will miss him dearly, but wish him all the best in retirement!” the police department said.

