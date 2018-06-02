Video of motorcyclist parking in handicap spot sparks outrage

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A video of a motorcyclist parking his vehicle on lines reserved for handicap parking in Douglas County has gone viral.
In the video, a woman is heard confronting a man about blocking the access space for wheelchairs with his motorcycle. He proceeds to call the woman ignorant and uses explicit language after she asks him to move out of the spot.
After the video was posted online, the Douglasville Police Department got involved and was able to identify the man and give him a ticket.
The incident has sparked outrage in the community.
We speak with the disabled woman who took the video, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}