VIDEO: Man suffering heart attack rescued off Georgia coast

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A man suffering a heart attack was rescued off the Georgia coast on Monday.
Video shared by the Coast Guard Southeast showed coast guardmen rescuing a 39-year-old man just before 5:30 a.m.
Prior to his rescue, the Coast Guard consulted a duty flight surgeon, who recommended using a medevac to save the man from a boat that was about 40 miles off the coast of Tybee Island.
The man was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Savannah.
Officials did not provide an update on the man’s health.
