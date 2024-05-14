VIDEO: Man suffering heart attack rescued off Georgia coast

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A man suffering a heart attack was rescued off the Georgia coast on Monday.

Video shared by the Coast Guard Southeast showed coast guardmen rescuing a 39-year-old man just before 5:30 a.m.

Prior to his rescue, the Coast Guard consulted a duty flight surgeon, who recommended using a medevac to save the man from a boat that was about 40 miles off the coast of Tybee Island.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Savannah.

Officials did not provide an update on the man’s health.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fulton DA says Roswell woman’s death prime example of cycle of domestic violence "A chunk of my heart was taken from me," the woman's mother said.

©2024 Cox Media Group