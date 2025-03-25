VIDEO: Deputies capture ‘violent’ registered sex offender who escaped from GA hospital

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies arrested a registered sex offender after they said he escaped custody from a hospital.

On Saturday, Bibb County deputies arrested Dricks Keon McCree, 34, and charged him with theft by shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer in connection to an incident that occurred at the Walmart on Gray Highway.

He was taken to the Atrium Hospital. Deputies said around 4 p.m., McCree somehow managed to escape.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was also wanted on charges of violation of probation for a previous conviction of aggravated assault with attempted rape and failure to register as a sex offender. The BCSO said McCree is known to have “violent tendencies.”

Two days later, authorities spotted McCree in the area of Madison Street at Walnut Street just before 7 p.m. Video released captures the moment deputies took the suspect into custody.

McCree was booked into the Bibb County Detention Center.

