VIDEO: Cocaine found hidden beneath child’s car seat

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia investigators said they uncovered a ‘troubling situation’ earlier this month.

On May 7, at 8:12 a.m. Morgan County investigators and Sgt. Lanier conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Woodkraft Road and Morris Road.

Bodycam video shows authorities searching the vehicle and discovering four ounces of crack cocaine hidden beneath a child’s car seat.

The suspect, Yolanda Canteen, 47, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.

Sheriff Tyler Hooks says the sheriff’s office doesn’t take this type of incident lightly.

"It’s a harsh reminder that illegal drugs are not just a “big city” problem. They’re here, in our small town, threatening our families and our children," Hooks said.

Hooks said he wants those who continue to bring ‘poison’ into Morgan County to know: "we’re watching, we’re listening, and we’re working to hold you accountable."

