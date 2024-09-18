Victim’s family wants teen suspects caught after multiple armed robberies

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County 17-year-old armed robbery suspect is on the run and the family of one of the victims wants him in custody along with the other teen suspects linked to multiple armed robberies.

Jaylan Broughton is accused of crimes in the Buford area and in Lawrenceville in May.

Police say he worked with four other teen suspects, but Broughton is the only one not in custody.

“It upsets me,” said the victim’s mother, who asked not to be identified. “Where are his parents? He’s only 17.”

The victim’s mother says her son was 15 at the time of the robbery in May when he was visiting a friend at a community pool house near Buford.

It was on Apple Grove Road where police say Broughton held her son at gunpoint to rob him for whatever he had on him.

“My biggest wish is they had some kind of remorse,” she said. “My son says I’ll give you the chain and they start laughing and say empty your pockets.”

Broughton and 17-year-old Edmund Buggs are charged with armed robberies and an armed robbery in Lawrenceville that Lawrenceville Police say happened next day.

Surveillance video from the pool house led police to Buggs in June when they arrested him.

Three other teens have been arrested for their roles in the pool house robberies.

“I think someone failed these kids,” said the victim’s mother.

Now one victim’s mother says she wants the last suspect off the streets.

“We all have our sad story and not all of us commit armed robbery,” she said.

