Victim was holding cellphone before GA man shot at him during road rage incident, police say

ALBANY, Ga. — A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident that occurred in southwest Georgia.

Albany police were called to a shooting on Tuesday, around 7:25 a.m. in the 800 block of W Oglethorpe Blvd.

When officers arrived, they spoke to Chartavius James, 45.

James told authorities that he was traveling on W Oglethorpe when another driver was speeding behind him.

The 45-year-old told police he felt threatened because he wasn’t sure of the driver’s intentions and pulled out his gun out of fear for his safety.

APD said that when the victim pulled up alongside James, he shot at him, believing the victim was armed.

Authorities said it was later determined the victim was holding a cellphone and appeared to be trying to take photos of James, who had pulled out in front of him earlier.

No one was injured, police said.

APD said James admitted to shooting at the victim.

James was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession during certain crimes and possession by a convicted felon. He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Albany police urge drivers to remain calm while on the road.

“Incidents of road rage can escalate quickly and have tragic consequences. If you encounter aggressive driving behavior, avoid confrontation and report it to the proper authorities. Your safety and the safety of others depend on responsible, levelheaded decisions behind the wheel," the department said.

