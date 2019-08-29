'I feel sorry for him': Victim reacts to arrest of serial rape suspect

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators announced Tuesday that they have arrested the man who they believe is a serial rapist responsible for in a string of sexual assaults dating back more than four years.
Clayton County police said they arrested Kenneth Thomas Bowen III, 24, after they linked his DNA to at least eight of the attacks.
On Thursday, Channel 2's Tom Jones spoke with the first victim in the series of attacks.
"I feel sorry for him," the victim said.
She was attacked on Chaselake Drive on July 4, 2015. She told Jones her attacker grabbed her in front of her home, dragged her behind it at gunpoint and raped her. She has been waiting four years for his capture.
"During Year 2, Year 3, more victims started to come out. I did say, 'When is this going to stop?'" she said. "I feel like from the first situation, things should been taken a lot (more) serious."
