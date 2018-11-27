ATLANTA - Arctic air is moving in and we’re headed to the mid-20s tonight across much of north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 said Tuesday night will be the coldest night we’ve had since January!
Arctic air is moving in and we're headed to the mid 20s tonight, the coldest since January. pic.twitter.com/7R7S6Y9kJr— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) November 27, 2018
Later this week, we could see rain and storms, according to Severe Weather Team 2.
Then things will warm up this weekend. We could see temperatures reach 70 degrees Sunday.
